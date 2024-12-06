Golden retriever has the sweetest reaction to meeting puppy for the first time!

Ohio - These two golden retrievers are too cute for words! Last month, older dog Kobe Bean and puppy Air Jordan met for the first time, and footage of the pair's exchange has TikTokers totally swooning.

Last month, older dog Kobe Bean and puppy Air Jordan met for the first time, and footage of the pair's exchange has TikTokers totally swooning. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@pawfectpughfam

The video of the golden retrievers getting to know each other has gone viral since it was posted on November 10.

In it, Kobe Bean sits by the fireplace with one of his owners before the other comes in with the "surprise" in his arms.

The four-legged friend is immediately on fire, jumping around excitedly and sniffing the little fellow.

As soon as the puppy sits on the carpet, Kobe Bean starts to play with him.

The owners watched the wild hustle and bustle with enthusiasm, as this was certainly the reaction that they'd been hoping for!

"They're going to be best friends forever," the dog parents wrote in the caption.

The viral clip has racked up over seven million views, and TikTokers were all soon demanding another look at this adorable golden duo.