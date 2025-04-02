Golden Retriever meets new puppy sibling in heart-melting new viral video

Greenville, South Carolina - A few days ago, Teddy the Golden Retriever dog became a big brother when his owner Jonathan presented him with the latest addition to the family, little Ruby!

Golden Retriever dogs Ruby and Teddy (r.) immediately became besties! © Screenshot/TikTok/@aguyandagolden

In a video that has since been shared on TikTok, the dogs' owner can be seen carrying the little Golden Retriever puppy over to meet Teddy for the first time.

The adult dog reacts enthusiastically and instantly drops his toy to play with her.

He then sniffs her lovingly, gives her a few first kisses, and then even offers her his favorite cuddly toy – a little Lambchop doll.

Both dogs' tails are wagging with joy the whole time. Aww!

Little Ruby definitely can't contain her enthusiasm, jumping up again and again onto her big brother and snuggling into his soft fur.

"Immediate best friends," Jonathan enthuses in the onscreen text of the video.

Afterward, Teddy and the little one make themselves comfortable on the family's couch and close their eyes contentedly to recover from all the excitement.