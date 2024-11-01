Golden retriever meets tiny puppy – and his reaction is too cute for words!
North Carolina - What could be cuter than a fluffy golden retriever? That's right, TWO fluffy golden retrievers. And just when you thought it couldn't get any cuter, these two dogs have found a way to leave TikTokers swooning!
Dog Cinna, who lives with her family in North Carolina, seems to have a wonderful life with her owners, as evidenced by dozens of videos on the TikTok page created especially for the four-legged friend.
But Cinna's owners wanted to make the pup's life even more fulfilling and, therefore, decided to adopt a second dog. A few days ago, the new golden retriever moved in.
Unlike Cinna, Bronze is still just a tiny puppy, which is why her new owners were a bit wary about how the two might get along.
But as a viral TikTok proves, the owners had nothing to worry about!
Cinna shows her new puppy brother there's nothing to be afraid of!
At first, the puppy is still a little shy, opting to stay on his mat while eyeing the big dog.
But Cinna can hardly contain herself and immediately starts scratching her paws happily on the floor!
When Bronze realizes that he's apparently very welcome, he starts to frolic happily around his new sister.
Cinna, of course, knows that she's much bigger than the puppy and makes sure to show him that he doesn't need to be afraid of her.
At the end of the clip, Cinna rolls onto her back to show some vulnerability to Bronze in a perfectly canine way!
"Cinna met her little brother Bronze and it was love at first sight," their owner wrote in the caption of the now-viral clip.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@goldengirl_goldenboy