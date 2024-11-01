Golden retriever meets tiny puppy – and his reaction is too cute for words!

North Carolina - What could be cuter than a fluffy golden retriever? That's right, TWO fluffy golden retrievers. And just when you thought it couldn't get any cuter, these two dogs have found a way to leave TikTokers swooning!

The video of golden retriever Cinna meeting her new puppy sibling has gone viral on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@goldengirl_goldenboy

Dog Cinna, who lives with her family in North Carolina, seems to have a wonderful life with her owners, as evidenced by dozens of videos on the TikTok page created especially for the four-legged friend.

But Cinna's owners wanted to make the pup's life even more fulfilling and, therefore, decided to adopt a second dog. A few days ago, the new golden retriever moved in.

Unlike Cinna, Bronze is still just a tiny puppy, which is why her new owners were a bit wary about how the two might get along.

But as a viral TikTok proves, the owners had nothing to worry about!