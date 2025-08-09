Golden Retriever MIA! TikTok goes viral as dog is found on baby monitor in unlikely spot
A TikToker's golden retriever was missing in action, when she ended finding him in the most unexpected place!
Jenn Doyle panicked when she couldn't find her golden retriever Boomer, and where the dog ended up has made hearts melt across the internet.
Doyle and her husband put their three-month-old baby to sleep alone for the first time, but then, couldn't find their pup anywhere to take him out.
"I kept calling his name and he couldn't come, which is so unlike him," Doyle told Newsweek in an interview.
When they found him, Doyle was in tears.
As her daughter was sound asleep, she soon spotted something unusual on the video in her baby's room.
"I heard him shake his head and his collar jingled on the baby monitor," she told the outlet.
Doyle moved the camera on the monitor by remote control. Lo and behold, her furry friend was sitting in front of the little one's crib, keeping watch. Doyle was overcome with emotion at the sight.
Dog makes a habit out of protecting baby sister's crib
"I cried, I thought it was sooo cute!" she said.
"He has been so protective of her and never leaves her side. It's adorable."
She went on to say Boomer had hardly left her baby's side since the day she was born.
Doyle isn't the only one who thought the protective behavior of her dog was heartwarming – TikTokers also loved the moment.
After posting the camera footage online, it has since gone viral – with 245,000 views and counting.
The faithful four-legged friend always has an eye on his little newborn.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jenndoyle13