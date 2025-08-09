Golden Retriever MIA! TikTok goes viral as dog is found on baby monitor in unlikely spot

A TikToker's golden retriever was missing in action, when she ended finding him in the most unexpected place!

A TikTok showed this golden retriever watching over a newborn baby. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jenndoyle13

Jenn Doyle panicked when she couldn't find her golden retriever Boomer, and where the dog ended up has made hearts melt across the internet.

Doyle and her husband put their three-month-old baby to sleep alone for the first time, but then, couldn't find their pup anywhere to take him out.





"I kept calling his name and he couldn't come, which is so unlike him," Doyle told Newsweek in an interview.

When they found him, Doyle was in tears.

As her daughter was sound asleep, she soon spotted something unusual on the video in her baby's room.

"I heard him shake his head and his collar jingled on the baby monitor," she told the outlet.

Doyle moved the camera on the monitor by remote control. Lo and behold, her furry friend was sitting in front of the little one's crib, keeping watch. Doyle was overcome with emotion at the sight.