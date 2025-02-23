Golden retriever proves he's still a puppy at heart in sweet attempt to cuddle!

Golden retriever Bearson may be fully grown, but sometimes, he still likes to behave like a little puppy !

Bearson is still a puppy at heart, despite his massive size! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bearsonberry

Growing up isn't easy – apparently not even for golden retrievers, who are fully grown after just one and a half to two years.

Bearson, who is right in this age range, is no longer a puppy

The golden retriever is no longer a puppy and weighs almost 90 pounds, as his owners revealed on their TikTok page @bearsonberry.

Last month, they uploaded a clip proving that Bearson still has that puppy spirit – despite his massive size!

In the video, the golden retriever is seen holding a stuffed animal in his mouth and snuggling with his owner before attempting to sit in her lap.

While his size makes this pretty much impossible, he still gave it his best effort before deciding to simply sit on top of her legs, with most of his body not managing to squeeze in.