Golden retriever puppies are introduced to horses in heartwarming clip!

New York - In a viral video, a woman introduced her newborn puppies to several horses, and while she was simply looking to educate the young dogs , the footage has become a total hit online!

The puppies met horses for the first time in order to develop their sense of smell in the best possible way. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@twistedshoefarm

In mid-April, the owner of the Twisted Shoe farm welcomed a whole litter of adorable golden retriever babies into her home.

Since then, the nine mini-dogs have been keeping her on her toes.

In order to support the puppies' development in the best possible way, their owner decided to go on a very special trip just eleven days after the pups were born.

With three puppies each in a sling, they went to the farm paddock, where a few horses were already waiting for the cute visitors.

The dog owner captured the moment on video and explained: "By exposing puppies to various scents during their critical early stages (days 3-16), researchers believe this stimulation can increase the number of olfactory bulb cells, leading to improved scent detection and processing later in life."

So, she took the puppies, whose eyes hadn't even opened yet, to smell the horses.