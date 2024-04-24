Golden retriever puppies have the cutest playtime on swing set

West Palm Beach, Florida - It doesn't take much to make a dog happy, but a swing certainly does the trick, as an adorable TikTok video shows!

These golden retriever puppies couldn't get enough of the swing. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@living_the_golden_life

One TikToker and golden retriever breeder set up a low-hanging swing for their pups, and the dogs went wild.

At first, the breeder wasn't sure if the little dogs would like the rainbow-colored contraction. Luckily, the babies were definitely into it.

"The pups didn't like the Swing ... They loved it!" the TikToker wrote in the cute clip's subtitles.

The adorable video bears the caption: "New experiences build [confident] puppies and happy dogs!"

The golden retriever puppies romp around the fenced-in playground as if they were in heaven! One pup is seen on the swing, while another is trying to give him a push with his teeth and then decides to try to get on the swing itself.

The little puppies struggle to get on and off the swing, and it's simply adorable!