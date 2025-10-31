Golden retriever puppy is adorably overwhelmed as she meets her older sibling!
New England - Golden retriever Ellie couldn't hide her excitement when she first met puppy Maple, but the little dog didn't quite share Ellie's enthusiasm, as an adorable viral video shows!
The two golden retrievers from New England have been making hearts dance on TikTok, thanks to their viral "getting to know each other" video aptly titled "We got the puppy a new puppy."
In the clip, Ellie can't contain her excitement: her tail is wagging, her body is shaking, and she keeps nudging Maple with her snout.
The problem: the puppy would seemingly prefer to be invisible!
She sits there motionless, almost stock-still, staring at Ellie in bewilderment.
After what probably feels like an eternity for Maple, Ellie also realizes that her joy is not spilling over onto the puppy.
So, she turns around and leaves – but then it happens!
Maple and Ellie have become best friends
Maple suddenly sprints off, running past Ellie.
Is she fleeing, or is this the beginning of a wonderful friendship?
Viewers of the clip, which now has nearly a million clicks, are convinced that this was a happy ending to their meet-and-greet.
In a follow-up video, the dogs' owners confirmed as such by showing Maple adorably begging her older sibling to play with her.
"For those of you who think Maple is Scared of Ellie," their human wrote in the caption. These girls are best friends!"
