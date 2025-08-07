Man's reaction to finding long-lost dog has rescuers in tears

St. Louis, Missouri - In early August, several people found a stray dog outside a car repair shop. Thankfully, they brought the exhausted pup to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, where she got her happy ending.

This little street dog had been carrying a secret around with her for over a year. © Screenshot/Facebook/Stray Rescue of St. Louis

The staff at the rescue center checked whether she had a microchip and soon found what they were looking for.

A short time later, the address details of her owner were available. The man had also provided a cell phone number, so the staff tried their luck.

Shortly after, there was bewilderment on the other side of the line.

"I'm on my way to work but... oh my god, I can't even think about that right now. I'm on my way!" the long-lost owner reportedly stuttered, the animal shelter announced in a Facebook post.

He was shocked because he had been missing his beloved pet for a year and a month, according to Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

But the phone call was just the beginning, as the owner soon turned up at the shelter for the joyous reunion.