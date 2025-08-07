Man's reaction to finding long-lost dog has rescuers in tears
St. Louis, Missouri - In early August, several people found a stray dog outside a car repair shop. Thankfully, they brought the exhausted pup to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, where she got her happy ending.
The staff at the rescue center checked whether she had a microchip and soon found what they were looking for.
A short time later, the address details of her owner were available. The man had also provided a cell phone number, so the staff tried their luck.
Shortly after, there was bewilderment on the other side of the line.
"I'm on my way to work but... oh my god, I can't even think about that right now. I'm on my way!" the long-lost owner reportedly stuttered, the animal shelter announced in a Facebook post.
He was shocked because he had been missing his beloved pet for a year and a month, according to Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
But the phone call was just the beginning, as the owner soon turned up at the shelter for the joyous reunion.
"I know our front desk team all loved this guy and all cried with him; he was very emotional. They described him as 'giddy' when he walked in to be reunited with his missing dog," said Natalie Thomson, communications director for Stray Rescue of St. Louis, in an interview with Newsweek.
On Facebook, the rescue team also draws a serious conclusion at the end of this unexpected reunion: "What's the message here? Make sure your pets are microchipped and your info is up to date!! Miracles happen!"
