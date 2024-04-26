Golden retriever puppy's fear of the bath is solved in the cutest way!

Massachusetts - Some things have to be done, even if they're no fun at all – for example, taking a bath. For the little puppy Maverick, this was an absolute horror, but luckily, his owner had an idea to save him!

Owner Corey helped his puppy conquer his fear of baths by getting in with him! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bluessouthernpack

Emma Moriarty and her husband Corey have had a new housemate since the beginning of April: golden retriever puppy Maverick!

The dog moved in with the couple in Massachusetts and has since enchanted their family, which also includes two other canines.

When it was time for the cute four-legged friend's first bath, Emma and Corey quickly realized that their puppy seemed to be terrified of the ordeal!

However, as taking a bath was unavoidable, Corey decided that Maverick should not go through this challenge alone.

Without further ado, the doting dog dad climbed into the warm water with the puppy in his arms and showed the golden retriever that there was no danger in the water!