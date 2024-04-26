Golden retriever puppy's fear of the bath is solved in the cutest way!
Massachusetts - Some things have to be done, even if they're no fun at all – for example, taking a bath. For the little puppy Maverick, this was an absolute horror, but luckily, his owner had an idea to save him!
Emma Moriarty and her husband Corey have had a new housemate since the beginning of April: golden retriever puppy Maverick!
The dog moved in with the couple in Massachusetts and has since enchanted their family, which also includes two other canines.
When it was time for the cute four-legged friend's first bath, Emma and Corey quickly realized that their puppy seemed to be terrified of the ordeal!
However, as taking a bath was unavoidable, Corey decided that Maverick should not go through this challenge alone.
Without further ado, the doting dog dad climbed into the warm water with the puppy in his arms and showed the golden retriever that there was no danger in the water!
Doggy-dad bathtime makes for one viral hit!
Starting with a few drops on his head, Maverick eventually got used to the situation and had no problems being lathered up and then rinsed off.
In between, Corey gave him a few cuddles to make the puppy as comfortable as possible.
It proved to be quite a success: Maverick's first bathing session went without any incidents, escape attempts, or barking attacks!
And it wasn't just Corey's wife, Emma, who was touched by his sweet handling of their pup.
Her clip of the moment has already been viewed almost a million times on TikTok, and thousands of users have flooded the comments section with praise and messages of love!
"This reminds me of all the good people in the world," Emma wrote in the sweet caption.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bluessouthernpack