Golden Retriever puppy's reaction to his new home has TikTokers rolling with laughter!
England, UK - They have only known each other for a few days, but Dug the puppy has already been putting his new owners through the ringer!
All beginnings are hard, even for Dug and his new owners Jack English and Hollie Patchett.
A hysterical viral TikTok video shows the moment when the cute dog enters his new home in England.
But there's a problem – instead of stepping over the threshold, the puppy stubbornly refuses.
He prefers to return to his owner's lap, who has his hands full trying to move the furry friend towards the hallway.
English looks several times at the camera set up for the moment, behind which his girlfriend is standing.
Finally, he manages to guide Dug there and close the front door.
Then it happens!
Either to mark his territory or simply because of sheer excitement, the puppy happily pees all over the laminated floor as his owners laugh.
How has Dug the dog settled into his new home?
"He is far from anxious! He is running the show now," owner Hollie Patchett told a TikTok commenter.
Indeed, Dug is now very "very chilled and content" – he's even better at pulling himself out and "actually alerting us when he needs a pee at the back door," the 26-year-old told Newsweek.
The success of her clip is still unexpected for the Englishwoman.
"I didn't realize people would enjoy the video as much as they do," she admitted.
"I just wanted to capture it for ourselves to look back on, but thought it would be nice to share as he is just so gorgeous," she added.
