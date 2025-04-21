Golden Retriever puppy's reaction to his new home has TikTokers rolling with laughter!

England, UK - They have only known each other for a few days, but Dug the puppy has already been putting his new owners through the ringer!

All beginnings are hard, even for Dug and his new owners Jack English and Hollie Patchett.

A hysterical viral TikTok video shows the moment when the cute dog enters his new home in England.

But there's a problem – instead of stepping over the threshold, the puppy stubbornly refuses.

He prefers to return to his owner's lap, who has his hands full trying to move the furry friend towards the hallway.

English looks several times at the camera set up for the moment, behind which his girlfriend is standing.

Finally, he manages to guide Dug there and close the front door.

Then it happens!

Either to mark his territory or simply because of sheer excitement, the puppy happily pees all over the laminated floor as his owners laugh.