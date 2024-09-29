Golden retriever rescued after scary incident on hiking trail!

New Hampshire - When a golden retriever named Crosby was injured on a hike with his owner, a special group of helpers rushed to his aid!

Crosby, his owner, and another dog were on a hiking trail along the Franconia Ridge Loop in New Hampshire.

But NH Paw Rescue – a group of volunteers who help rescue dogs in the mountains of New Hampshire – reported in a post on Facebook that Crosby was showing severe signs of exhaustion and fatigue.

The hiking route the dog's owner had chosen is described by the rescue organization as a difficult and rocky route with heavy exposure to the elements for long stretches.

According to NH Paw Rescue, Crosby's owner noticed that his golden retriever was slowing down and taking longer breaks about halfway through the route.

After initially stopping at a mountain cabin, Crosby trudged another mile along the Franconia Ridge Loop, but then the trio had to abandon their route for good.