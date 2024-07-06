Golden retriever sent packing by angry goose in hilarious viral video

Cairns, Australia - What's good for the goose is definitely not good for this poor dog , who gets terrorized by his feathered frenemy in a hilarious viral video!

A sweet little dog was planning on a chill afternoon, but then the chaos goose arrived to wreak his unholy mischief. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@packardranch

Turkey the golden retriever lives on an idyllic ranch with owners Katie and Matt, who share snippets of their country life on a popular Instagram account.



The couple is extremely fond of animals and have four dogs at home in addition to cows, geese, and cats. That doesn't mean that everyone always gets along, though, as a recent video shows.

In the clip, Turkey saunters down some stairs, looking forward to some outdoor time. However, one of Katie and Matt's geese won't stand for that – the bird immediately rushes over and makes the poor pooch tuck tail and run.

"It's a tough life for Turkey," the caption reads, with the owners pointing out that the handsome hound is a shy guy by nature, while the geese are more wild and quick-tempered.



The fact they want to assert themselves in front of the other animals is absolutely natural, as the geese are in the breeding season and want to protect their offspring.