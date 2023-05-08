Golden retriever "soulmates" make TikTok weep with some dreamy dog love

Orlando, Florida - Two "soulmate" golden retrievers from Orlando have enchanted TikTok users with an interaction that is making users tear up.

Golden retriever Finn saw that his "soulmate" Xena was crying in her sleep. © Screenshot/TikTok/goldengirl_xena

Finn and Xena are doggy siblings that have more than 897,000 followers and counting.

In one of their most popular videos, their warm nature and incredible bond has melted hearts.

In the touching clip, Xena can be seen lying on the sofa and whimpering in her sleep. Finn squats next to her, and as she cries, checks on her attentively.

Finn gently nudges his sister with his nose, and his touch seems to calm her down!

"Finn was alert as soon as he noticed his sister crying in her dreams," the video's subtitles read. The clip is simply captioned, "soulmates."

The loving interaction is set to the song When She Loved Me featured in the movie Toy Story 2, making the sweet moment even more heartfelt.

The clip has been viewed over 166,000 times.