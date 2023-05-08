Golden retriever "soulmates" make TikTok weep with some dreamy dog love
Orlando, Florida - Two "soulmate" golden retrievers from Orlando have enchanted TikTok users with an interaction that is making users tear up.
Finn and Xena are doggy siblings that have more than 897,000 followers and counting.
In one of their most popular videos, their warm nature and incredible bond has melted hearts.
In the touching clip, Xena can be seen lying on the sofa and whimpering in her sleep. Finn squats next to her, and as she cries, checks on her attentively.
Finn gently nudges his sister with his nose, and his touch seems to calm her down!
"Finn was alert as soon as he noticed his sister crying in her dreams," the video's subtitles read. The clip is simply captioned, "soulmates."
The loving interaction is set to the song When She Loved Me featured in the movie Toy Story 2, making the sweet moment even more heartfelt.
The clip has been viewed over 166,000 times.
Golden retrievers Finn and Xena are warming hearts on TikTok
The dog duo's owner Lucy spoke to Newsweek about the adorable four-legged friends.
"My husband and I brought Xena home in 2016, and Finn a few years later. Xena is a 6-year-old golden retriever, and Finn a 3-year-old golden retriever," she told the outlet.
She said posting about the siblings allowed her to connect with others on social media.
"Xena is known as the 'queen of the house,' and Finn is lovingly known as the annoying little brother that is obsessed with his big sister!" she explained.
"Xena and Finn quickly developed a strong bond with one another and over the years have become inseparable. They do nearly everything together."
The dogs have now generated more than 36 million likes with their TikTok videos alone.
Yet Finn's kind gesture captured in their viral video is not out of the ordinary.
"Finn is very alert and never far from his sister... He will usually give her a little lick on the nose to let her know she is safe and not alone," she said.
"It is the sweetest thing ever and happens quite often."
With so much love between them, it's no wonder these furbabies have a huge following – and are making users melt one video at a time.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/goldengirl_xena