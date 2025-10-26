Golden retriever spooked by Halloween decoration stops walk dead in its tracks

Gus the golden retriever is blowing up on TikTok thanks to his hilarious reaction to a creepy Halloween decoration!

This dog has gone viral for his hilarious reaction to an absurdly creepy Halloween decoration! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jusgusbus

The delightful dog made his feelings on a spooky neighborhood decoration very clear to his owner Liv, who captured the moment on video.

The clip starts with a humongous werewolf statue towering over a neighboring yard.

The camera then pans to Gus biting his own leash in a desperate attempt to get humans to turn back and away from the terrifying creature.

"That's gonna be a no from Gus," reads the cheeky caption,

TikTok users had a field day with this one.

"How am I the only one with any survival instincts in this family?" asked one, with another agreeing that the handsome hound would be the only one to survive a horror movie.

"I am a golden retriever, not a demon slayer," joked a third.