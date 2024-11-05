Golden Retriever stares sadly out of the window for this doggone reason
Cleveland, Ohio - Ever since Paddington, or Paddy for short, got a baby brother, the world has looked very different than it did before! The poor dog's dilemma went viral on TikTok recently, and it's quite a doozy.
The video first shows the Golden Retriever puppy Montgomery, or Monty for short, happily sniffing the grass while he gets a breath of fresh air outside.
The camera then pans up to a window, where the older dog looks sadly towards the younger one – Paddy has to stay inside!
For many TikTok users, this injustice is a stab in the heart and earned the clip 621,500 views and counting.
But why did Paddy have to stay at home alone while his owners obviously had time for a moment in the fresh air?
Viral TikTok video shows older dog's unfortunate situation
Because the little puppy still needs to be house-trained, Monty's owners take the cute Golden Retriever for lots of extra walks. They don't bother taking Paddy with them every time.
This is probably one of the reasons why the mood between the pets is not particularly good in the video.
"Paddy lived such a quiet, peaceful, calm life until a few weeks ago," his owner Anna Rose Carter told Newsweek.
"Monty doesn't stop trying to play with him and he definitely looks up to his older brother."
"Watching them together reminds me to find happiness in the little things," Carter added.
"They're my daily dose of love and laughter! I didn't have dogs until I met my boyfriend and I can't imagine my life without them."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@along_came_monty