Golden Retriever stares sadly out of the window for this doggone reason

Cleveland, Ohio - Ever since Paddington, or Paddy for short, got a baby brother, the world has looked very different than it did before! The poor dog 's dilemma went viral on TikTok recently, and it's quite a doozy.

The video first shows the Golden Retriever puppy Montgomery, or Monty for short, happily sniffing the grass while he gets a breath of fresh air outside.

The camera then pans up to a window, where the older dog looks sadly towards the younger one – Paddy has to stay inside!

For many TikTok users, this injustice is a stab in the heart and earned the clip 621,500 views and counting.

But why did Paddy have to stay at home alone while his owners obviously had time for a moment in the fresh air?