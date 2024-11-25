Golden retriever teaches puppy sister the "art of good dog" in adorable video!

Golden retriever Pacha taught her little sister, puppy Bucket, the "art of good dog" in a viral video that has taken Instagram by storm!

By Christian Norm

Vancouver Island, Canada - Golden retriever Pacha was taken by surprise when her owners took in another dog – a puppy named Bucket. Now having spent several months together, the pups' owner shared an adorable new glimpse at their growing bond!

Golden retriever puppy Bucket still has a lot to learn from her older sister, Pacha.
Golden retriever puppy Bucket still has a lot to learn from her older sister, Pacha.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@goldengirlpacha

Earlier this month, the Canadian shared the viral video, which focuses on all the things that Pacha has since taught her little companion.

Whether it's about finding socks in the household, how to cry properly, or the right trick to climb onto chairs, Pacha is always on hand to give Bucket advice and support!

She also makes sure to set an example of the right way to treat the cat, who also lives in the household.

It quickly becomes clear that the older golden retriever's efforts are paying off, as little Bucket emulates her big sister in every respect!

There is no trace of competition between the dogs – instead, Pacha simply seems to want Bucket to be able to do everything a golden should be able to do.

Pacha has led the way, but Bucket still has some trouble imitating her older sister's skills.
Pacha has led the way, but Bucket still has some trouble imitating her older sister's skills.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@goldengirlpacha

Puppy Bucket imitates her older sister

Pacha has taught Bucket the art of sock-stealing!
Pacha has taught Bucket the art of sock-stealing!  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@goldengirlpacha

Pacha's caring attitude has made her very popular not only with her owners but also with millions on Instagram!

The clip has earned over two million views and well over 60,000 likes since it was posted.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Bucket and Pacha now boast more than 400 posts on their Instagram account, where they even have more than 245,000 followers!

With these two adorable goldens, there are sure to be plenty more viral hits in their future!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@goldengirlpacha

