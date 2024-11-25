Golden retriever teaches puppy sister the "art of good dog" in adorable video!

Vancouver Island, Canada - Golden retriever Pacha was taken by surprise when her owners took in another dog – a puppy named Bucket. Now having spent several months together, the pups' owner shared an adorable new glimpse at their growing bond!

Golden retriever puppy Bucket still has a lot to learn from her older sister, Pacha. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@goldengirlpacha

Earlier this month, the Canadian shared the viral video, which focuses on all the things that Pacha has since taught her little companion.

Whether it's about finding socks in the household, how to cry properly, or the right trick to climb onto chairs, Pacha is always on hand to give Bucket advice and support!

She also makes sure to set an example of the right way to treat the cat, who also lives in the household.

It quickly becomes clear that the older golden retriever's efforts are paying off, as little Bucket emulates her big sister in every respect!

There is no trace of competition between the dogs – instead, Pacha simply seems to want Bucket to be able to do everything a golden should be able to do.