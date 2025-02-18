Golden Retriever thinks he's invisible – what he does next makes tears of laughter flow

New York, New York - Golden Retriever siblings Benny and Blu recently went viral online for their playful tussle – mainly because Benny the dog misjudged one thing in his plan of attack!

Golden Retriever siblings Benny and Blu recently went viral online for their playful tussle – mainly because Benny the dog misjudged one thing in his plan of attack! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goldenretrieverblu_

A few days ago, the owner of the two Golden Retriever brothers uploaded a now-viral video of her dogs captioned, "Benny thinks he's an invisible super spy."

In the clip, Benny the Golden Retriever can be seen creeping very slowly towards Blu in the living room, brow furrowed with concentration at the delicate operation he has undertaken.

Just before he reaches his brother's snout, the dog appears to be moving in slow motion.

Then he suddenly starts to attack, jumps up with his front paws, and pounces on his "victim."

Benny even tries to (playfully) nip at Blu, but the other dodges away unimpressed. The attacking dog then turns away, slightly dejected.

The silly pooch had to learn the hard way that no matter how slowly and carefully he moves, he is not actually invisible.