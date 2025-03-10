Golden retriever's favorite spot baffles owners – until a big realization hits

Arlington, Virginia - Ever since golden retriever Emma first began living with her owners Kevin and Katie Bubolz, she's regularly spent time in their coffee table. But while the dog could fit easily as a puppy, she now has to squeeze herself in!

Emma regularly hangs inside the coffee table, even though it's become a bit of a struggle to fit! © Screenshot/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife

In a viral video, Emma's owners show the doggo enjoying her favorite spot over the years, even as she grew too big for it.

They explain that they thought the golden retriever would grow out of the habit eventually, but she never did.

Looking back at their old videos, they soon realized why Emma was so attached to the unusual spot.

According to Kevin and Katie, the coffee table was where she took her first nap next to her canine sister Ellie, and the two spent years playing together as they chased each other around it.

So, it seems Emma has grown attached to the table as a sentimental reminder of their close bond!

Sure enough, the video became a smash hit on TikTok, where it's been viewed over one million times.