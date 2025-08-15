Golden Retriever's fear of aluminum foil is put to the test in viral video!

New York, New York - A dog owner named Gary recently decided to test out whether canines are afraid of aluminum foil. So, he decided to conduct a hands-on experiment with his Golden Retriever, Marley.

Marley was immediately thrown off by the foil on the ground. © Collage: Screeenshots/TikTok/@marleynyc

In the viral clip, Gary lays aluminum foil out on the entrance to the living room.

He then calls in Marley, who stops abruptly, apparently startled!

The furry friend looks uncertainly at the reflective floor, and it's clear that the Golden Retriever is uncomfortable with the foil.

His owner tries to persuade him to come over, offering the prospect of some pets.

But Marley continues to falter, carefully tapping the foil with one paw and following up with the other. The situation seems too dangerous for him, and he timidly backs away again, pacing uncertainly.

Gary's calls lure the four-legged friend back, however, and slowly – very slowly – Marley finally works his way forward until he reaches his cheering owner.

Obviously, Marley is indeed afraid of the aluminium foil, but why is that?