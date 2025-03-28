Golden Retriever's heartwarming reaction to owner coming home goes viral!

Los Angeles, California - For about a week now, Golden Retriever dog Kiwi has been melting hearts on TikTok, simply because of the way she greets her owner in a viral video .

Golden Retriever dog Kiwi knows how to wrap a TikTok audience around her paw! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kiwitheredretriever

At the beginning of the clip, which was recorded by a pet camera, the young furry friend is sitting at her dog gate.

When she hears the front door slam shut, she immediately jumps up and looks expectantly in the direction of the hallway.

Kiwi's gestures quickly show that she sees her owner coming towards her – her tail is wagging like crazy, and she can hardly contain herself.

Finally, her owner opens the cage door and sits down on the floor, whereupon the Golden Retriever happily jumps onto his lap, and they share an adorable cuddle.

The on-screen text says, "Nothing beats this after work."

And many TikTok users agree, as the work has now racked up over 4.7 million clicks and more than 600,000 likes.

In an interview with Newsweek, dog owner Marshall even went one better this week.