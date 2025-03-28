Golden Retriever's heartwarming reaction to owner coming home goes viral!

For about a week now, Golden Retriever dog Kiwi has been melting hearts on TikTok, simply because of the way she greets her owner in a video.

By Christian Norm

Los Angeles, California - For about a week now, Golden Retriever dog Kiwi has been melting hearts on TikTok, simply because of the way she greets her owner in a viral video.

Golden Retriever dog Kiwi knows how to wrap a TikTok audience around her paw!
Golden Retriever dog Kiwi knows how to wrap a TikTok audience around her paw!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kiwitheredretriever

At the beginning of the clip, which was recorded by a pet camera, the young furry friend is sitting at her dog gate.

When she hears the front door slam shut, she immediately jumps up and looks expectantly in the direction of the hallway.

Kiwi's gestures quickly show that she sees her owner coming towards her – her tail is wagging like crazy, and she can hardly contain herself.

Woman's vacuum robot stops working – when she sees what her dog is doing with it, she laughs out loud
Dogs Woman's vacuum robot stops working – when she sees what her dog is doing with it, she laughs out loud

Finally, her owner opens the cage door and sits down on the floor, whereupon the Golden Retriever happily jumps onto his lap, and they share an adorable cuddle.

The on-screen text says, "Nothing beats this after work."

And many TikTok users agree, as the work has now racked up over 4.7 million clicks and more than 600,000 likes.

In an interview with Newsweek, dog owner Marshall even went one better this week.

Dog owner shares adorable welcome from beloved Golden Retriever

"This is how she reacts to seeing us even if it's only been 10 minutes," the dog's owner, Marshall, said in an interview with Newsweek, adding that he's not actually Kiwi's number one.

"My favorite thing about her reacting to me this way is that she makes me feel like I'm the favorite, when in reality she adores my girlfriend," he admitted.

Marshall revealed that his dog Kiwi is even more obsessed with his girlfriend.
Marshall revealed that his dog Kiwi is even more obsessed with his girlfriend.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@kiwitheredretriever

The 23-year-old is all the more pleased about the great response to his video, with many dog owners sharing in the comments section how well they know and can empathize with the situation.

"I just thought it was a cute moment to share on her TikTok page," Marshall said, and it seems everyone agrees!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kiwitheredretriever

More on Dogs: