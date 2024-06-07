Golden retriever's needy nightly ritual goes viral: "I'm just a baby"
Even big dogs need a little help sometimes! A golden retriever named Lucy would prefer her human to lift her into bed... even though she can jump in herself.
The four-year-old doggo has charmed over a million TikTokers with her nightly ritual.
Her human shared a hysterical video showing the dog half-flopped on her owner's bed, her back legs still on the floor.
Lucy wants her owner to lift her into bed because, as the caption says, "I'm just a baby."
"Lucy is seriously so lazy. She does this every night," Lucy's owner says in the TikTok.
"She's perfectly capable of jumping up herself. But she will stay here and just wait for me to pick her up."
To prove her point, Lucy's human tells the dog to jump up. The pup does so with a slow, begrudging crawl. She just wanted to be babied and lifted into bed!
Dogs and their owners share a special bond
The golden retriever's behavior is not all that surprising. According to a 2013 study, the bond between humans and dogs can be comparable to that between an infant and its parents.
In other words, Lucy really wants her human to help her as if she was a little kid!
Commenters joked that Lucy needs her owner to cheer her on and that she's actually protecting her knees by refusing to jump.
TikTokers agree that this big pooch is just a baby – so they want her human to do the heavy lifting! "She's a precious angel baby. You lift that girl up," one squealed.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lyfewithlucy