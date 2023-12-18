Golden retriever's reaction to dog "girlfriend" delights millions on TikTok
Cape Cod, Massachusetts - The anticipation of meeting your best friend isn't only reserved for us humans, as a cute Golden Retriever has proven. The dog's reaction to his bestie's visit has delighted millions online!
Benny the Golden is a budding animal star on TikTok, with over 118,000 followers and 5.5 million likes.
While his owner provides viewers with regular videos of the cute golden retriever, one clip in particular has melted the hearts of users.
In the video, Benny is seen sitting expectantly in front of his owner, who has a very special message for her four-legged friend.
"Telling Benny his girlfriend is sleeping over," reads the clip.
Anyone who has been following the golden retriever from Cape Cod knows that the lady dog in question, named Quincy, is Benny's BFF – slash "girlfriend."
Benny's reaction to the news has viewers chuckling.
Golden retriever "in love" delights the web
The dog looks attentively at his owner and keeps tilting his head to the side as if he understands exactly what she is saying.
"Quincy's gonna come sleepover. She's gonna come cuddle with you and maybe play," Benny's owner says. "And maybe go get pup cups together."
As she talks, a small grin seems to form on the golden's face.
When she finally asks Benny if he is happy and excited, the four-legged friend can no longer contain himself and jumps up and down.
"Yeah, can't wait! Hurry up!" the TikToker jokes of Benny's reaction.
The clip has been viewed 4.4 million times and counting and has been a hit with users.
"He said: The perfect date!" wrote one viewer.
"This dog got a better love life than me," joked another.
"He understood everything you said!" commented another.
The cute dog date took place a few days later, as Benny's owner posted a cute-as-pie follow-up video.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/bennythegoldennn