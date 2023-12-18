Golden retriever's reaction to dog "girlfriend" delights millions on TikTok

Cape Cod, Massachusetts - The anticipation of meeting your best friend isn't only reserved for us humans, as a cute Golden Retriever has proven. The dog's reaction to his bestie's visit has delighted millions online!

As if he understood every word: Golden Retriever Benny listens very carefully to his owner in this TikTok video. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/bennythegoldennn

Benny the Golden is a budding animal star on TikTok, with over 118,000 followers and 5.5 million likes.

While his owner provides viewers with regular videos of the cute golden retriever, one clip in particular has melted the hearts of users.

In the video, Benny is seen sitting expectantly in front of his owner, who has a very special message for her four-legged friend.

"Telling Benny his girlfriend is sleeping over," reads the clip.

Anyone who has been following the golden retriever from Cape Cod knows that the lady dog in question, named Quincy, is Benny's BFF – slash "girlfriend."

Benny's reaction to the news has viewers chuckling.