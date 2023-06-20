Golden retriever's sudden limp has owners worried – then comes the hilarious twist!

Kansas City, Missouri - For a dog owner, there's nothing more concerning than seeing your pet in pain – so when it seemed like Maple the golden retriever had a serious problem with her paw, her humans started fretting. Little did they know their canine companion was just being a big drama queen!

Maple the golden retriever worried her owner by developing a sudden limp. © TikTok/Screenshot/thegoldenbreakfastclub

In a viral TikTok video documenting the dramatic day, Maple's parents first notice that their beloved pooch might have a problem with her right front paw, which she mostly keeps off the ground.

The problem becomes more apparent as time goes on, with the golden retriever developing a very pronounced limp and clearly having issues putting any kind of weight on her limb. Getting slapped around by Waffles the cat probably doesn't help!

By this point, Maple's owners are naturally worried. They call the veterinarian, but with no openings available, they can only observe the problem and make sure it doesn't get worse.

As it turns out, things are actually about to get much better for the dramatic dog!