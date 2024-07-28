Great Dane puppy hilariously underestimates size as she cuddles on sofa

Like humans, dogs still have a lot to learn at just a few months old. The inexperience of one young Great Dane led to the cutest incident, as the dog hasn't quite understood the reality of her size just yet!

The inexperience of one young Great Dane led to the cutest incident, as the dog hasn't quite understood the reality of her size just yet! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lillymygreatdane

In a viral video of the moment, a Bernese mountain dog is seen peacefully lying on the sofa, taking up the right side of it.

As the baby Great Dane named Lilly looks to take a seat as well, she opts not to lie on the empty left side.

Instead, she goes to the right edge of the couch – practically sitting on the Bernese mountain dog in the process!

Fortunately, the lounging pet is so chilled out that it wasn't bothered by the pushy newcomer!

The 10-second clip was uploaded to TikTok a few days ago with the title "When you are completely unaware of your size."

The video has already been viewed nearly one million times and has earned close to 30,000 likes!

