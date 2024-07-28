Great Dane puppy hilariously underestimates size as she cuddles on sofa
Like humans, dogs still have a lot to learn at just a few months old. The inexperience of one young Great Dane led to the cutest incident, as the dog hasn't quite understood the reality of her size just yet!
In a viral video of the moment, a Bernese mountain dog is seen peacefully lying on the sofa, taking up the right side of it.
As the baby Great Dane named Lilly looks to take a seat as well, she opts not to lie on the empty left side.
Instead, she goes to the right edge of the couch – practically sitting on the Bernese mountain dog in the process!
Fortunately, the lounging pet is so chilled out that it wasn't bothered by the pushy newcomer!
The 10-second clip was uploaded to TikTok a few days ago with the title "When you are completely unaware of your size."
The video has already been viewed nearly one million times and has earned close to 30,000 likes!
Great Dane puppy struggles to understand her size!
In the comments, users were particularly amused that the extra-large puppy didn't just climb up the other side of the sofa.
Other videos from the TikTok account @lillymygreatdane show that Lilly is used to dog company, despite her young age.
She is seen in several clips next to a golden retriever, while another video shows that the dogs can even fit three of them on the sofa in question!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lillymygreatdane