Grouchy Dachshund dogs turn over a new leaf when baby sister is born!

Florida - Mackenzie Kennington's two Dachshund dogs Penelope and Phoebe are on the grumpier side and get along particularly badly with children. No wonder the pet owner was so worried when she became pregnant!

Dogs Penelope and Phoebe gave the baby a warm welcome right from the start. © Screenshot/TikTok/@mackennington

For months, the expectant mother worried about how her pups would react to her first daughter. When the time finally came, she was amazed at what happened.

What becomes immediately clear in the clip is that Kennington had been worrying for months for nothing, because in the video, Penelope and Phoebe greet their daughter Stevie with pure joy.

The little four-legged friends compete to see who can greet the infant even more lovingly.

Other scenes show that it has gone on like this ever since their love-at-first-sight meeting.

The dogs can be seen romping around the baby over and over, delighted that she is near them.

The proud mother told Newsweek further details from the past two years with the Dachshunds and her daughter.