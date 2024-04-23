Guard dogs sounded the alarm for the most hysterical reason!

North Carolina - When Rebekah Horner from North Carolina heard her guard dogs barking like crazy, she thought they were fighting with the neighbor's pup again. The real reason that the doggos sounded the alarm had her and TikTok laughing out loud!

These guard dogs raised the alarm on their North Carolina farm for a hysterical reason.

Horner's dogs Ghost, Riley, and Muffin are trained to protect the family's cattle herd, so when they sound the alarm she always comes running.

Luckily, she caught the dog's latest alert on camera and shared it to TikTok. Muffin, who's still in training, was yapping and came to get Horner for help.

The hysterical viral TikTok shows Ghost and Riley barking wildly at something on the ground near the property fence.

When Horner got closer, she quickly realized what her dogs were freaking out about and started laughing.

The dogs were upset about a snapping turtle!

In the caption, the farmer wrote, "In their defense, snapping turtles are very scary."

Over one and a half million TikTokers have seen the video of the guard dogs overreacting over a turtle!

North Carolina farmer is relieved after dogs cause an uproar

The dogs were very upset about this shelled animal invader!

One commenter joked, "They were right to alert you to the presence of the tactical attack rock."

Another quipped, "In their defense, that is a dinosaur."

"At first I was relieved it wasn't something worse," Horner told Newsweek.

"But then I just thought it was so funny they were going crazy over a snapping turtle."

She added, "I was proud of them for doing their jobs!"

Snapping turtles are harmless unless provoked. If you upset one of these critters, they'll bite or snap.

Horner's husband reportedly diffused the situation and kept the dogs safe by moving the turtle to the pound.

