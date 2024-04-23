Guard dogs sounded the alarm for the most hysterical reason!

North Carolina - When Rebekah Horner from North Carolina heard her guard dogs barking like crazy, she thought they were fighting with the neighbor's pup again. The real reason that the doggos sounded the alarm had her and TikTok laughing out loud!

These guard dogs raised the alarm on their North Carolina farm for a hysterical reason. © Screenshot/TikTok/@horner.acre.farms

Horner's dogs Ghost, Riley, and Muffin are trained to protect the family's cattle herd, so when they sound the alarm she always comes running.

Luckily, she caught the dog's latest alert on camera and shared it to TikTok. Muffin, who's still in training, was yapping and came to get Horner for help.

The hysterical viral TikTok shows Ghost and Riley barking wildly at something on the ground near the property fence.

When Horner got closer, she quickly realized what her dogs were freaking out about and started laughing.

The dogs were upset about a snapping turtle!

In the caption, the farmer wrote, "In their defense, snapping turtles are very scary."

Over one and a half million TikTokers have seen the video of the guard dogs overreacting over a turtle!