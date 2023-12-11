Hairless dog's transformation leaves shelter volunteers stunned with "best glow-up ever!"

St. Louis, Missouri - Kamper the dog was naked and afraid when he was discovered by animal rescuers. But after plenty of love and attention, his transformation left shelter volunteers in awe!

Kamper was sad and fur-less when he was found in a cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. © Facebook/Screenshot/Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Kamper was found in a cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri, last year. The hairless pooch was brought to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis (SRSL) shelter, where his caregivers worked tirelessly to nurse him back to health.

After time spent in foster care, Kamper finally found his forever home.

But that wasn't all the good news! Shelter volunteers recently saw a new photo of Kamper, and they "about fell over" when they saw the dog, they revealed on Facebook last month.

The handsome hound looked like a completely different animal in the picture. His sleek, black coat shone in the sunshine, and he looked well-fed and, above all, happy.

"Today, he’s a beautiful, shiny, healthy boy!" Natalie Thomson, marketing director of SRSL, gushed in an interview with The Dodo.