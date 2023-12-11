Hairless dog's transformation leaves shelter volunteers stunned with "best glow-up ever!"
St. Louis, Missouri - Kamper the dog was naked and afraid when he was discovered by animal rescuers. But after plenty of love and attention, his transformation left shelter volunteers in awe!
Kamper was found in a cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri, last year. The hairless pooch was brought to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis (SRSL) shelter, where his caregivers worked tirelessly to nurse him back to health.
After time spent in foster care, Kamper finally found his forever home.
But that wasn't all the good news! Shelter volunteers recently saw a new photo of Kamper, and they "about fell over" when they saw the dog, they revealed on Facebook last month.
The handsome hound looked like a completely different animal in the picture. His sleek, black coat shone in the sunshine, and he looked well-fed and, above all, happy.
"Today, he’s a beautiful, shiny, healthy boy!" Natalie Thomson, marketing director of SRSL, gushed in an interview with The Dodo.
Kamper makes incredible transformation in his fur-ever home
When the team took Kamper in last year, his bald skin was so inflamed that he needed daily medical baths.
"He had to wear jammies so his skin wouldn't flake and bleed in his foster home, but he LOVED his jammies," SRSL wrote on Facebook.
His regrowing fur remained hidden most of the time while he was wrapped up in his cozy attire.
In October, Kamper was finally placed with a family who adopted him for good. The sweet pup soon had no further need for his PJs, allowing his family to take some great photos showing off his new fur to its best advantage.
"And now he’s a freaking supermodel!" SRSL wrote. "Best glow-up ever?"
