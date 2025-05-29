Heartbroken dogs are missing their mama – then she pipes up on the pet cam!
Canada - These sweet Golden Retriever dogs were tugging on their owner's heartstrings when she checked the pet camera live footage. Something had to be done!
Sometimes there's just no other way and you have to leave your beloved pets to their own devices while you attend to your own appointments and commitments.
This was the case for the owner of dog sisters Maple and Daisy, who had to leave the house for a few hours.
While she was away, she checked her pet camera, a surveillance device that filmed the animals.
The footage was so heartbreaking that the Canadian shared it on TikTok for all to see.
In the clip, you can see her saying goodbye to the two Goldens at the door, where they are already looking at her with deadly sadness, as if trying to stop their owner from leaving with their eyes.
The surveillance camera then filmed Maple and Daisy sitting motionless on the couch for almost a whole hour, staring morosely at the front door. They were obviously hoping that their owner would come straight home.
Golden Retriever dogs miss their owner terribly!
Afterwards, the dogs seem to comfort each other by cuddling up on the sofa.
When their mama can no longer stand the tragic scene and speaks to her animals via the pet camera, the expression on the two dogs' faces changes immediately.
"Girls, don't worry, I'll be home soon," the Canadian promises the dogs, while they once again put on a pitiful look.
"I know they're fine but I still rush home everytime," writes the TikToker in the video's caption.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@daisythegoldiee