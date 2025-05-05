Heartbroken dog looks for new family: "The plan was to grow old together"

Georgia - Roxanne was supposed to grow old together with her owner, but a tragedy ruined that plan and the 13-year-old dog suddenly faced an uncertain future. Thanks to a viral TikTok video, she found new happiness .

Roxanne was 13 years old when she was handed in to an animal shelter after her owner passed away. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sharing.lov3

Roxanne lived in a loving home for a long time.

"The plan was to grow old together," said Bruna, an employee of an animal shelter in Georgia, in a viral TikTok video about the fate of the four-legged senior.

But life had other plans.

Roxanne's owner died suddenly, and the family, unable to care for the dog, handed her over to an animal shelter.

Bruna told Newsweek how difficult the loss was for Roxanne: the furry friend was

"heartbroken and confused" at first.

Her whole world had changed, and the dog had to get used to her new circumstances.

"She was a little unsure of her surroundings, but she was a very loving and sweet girl from the beginning," Bruna explained.

As older dogs often find it particularly difficult to find a new home, the shelter staff decided to spread the word about Roxanne via social media.