Heroic dog rescues trapped kitten from inside car hood

Alabama - A sweet dog was whining near his owner's car from 6 AM on, trying to alert her of something... which turned out to be a tiny trapped kitten !

Why did Savannah Piccini's dog sound the alarm at her car? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@coastal.cowgirl

A now-viral video shows this puppy's heroic rescue of an adorable little kitty.

There didn't seem to be anything wrong with the car that the dog's owner, Savannah Piccini, could see, so she came up with the idea of spraying the vehicle with water to see if anything happened.

That's when something finally ran out from under the car – a tiny black kitten!



"I was extremely shocked when the kitten ran out from under the hood of my car," Piccini told Newsweek. "I am so grateful my dog alerted us."

Piccini quickly got the kitten to safety, providing it with food and water.

But this wasn't the only animal to randomly show up on her property recently!

