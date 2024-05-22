Heroic dog rescues trapped kitten from inside car hood
Alabama - A sweet dog was whining near his owner's car from 6 AM on, trying to alert her of something... which turned out to be a tiny trapped kitten!
A now-viral video shows this puppy's heroic rescue of an adorable little kitty.
There didn't seem to be anything wrong with the car that the dog's owner, Savannah Piccini, could see, so she came up with the idea of spraying the vehicle with water to see if anything happened.
That's when something finally ran out from under the car – a tiny black kitten!
"I was extremely shocked when the kitten ran out from under the hood of my car," Piccini told Newsweek. "I am so grateful my dog alerted us."
Piccini quickly got the kitten to safety, providing it with food and water.
But this wasn't the only animal to randomly show up on her property recently!
TikTok video of hero dog saving kitten goes viral
This was actually the third baby animal to appear on her property in the past 35 days, Piccini said!
She had also previously rescued a puppy and a young stray dog, animals that some commenters think were divinely sent by Piccini's recently departed cat.
"It felt like someone was playing a joke on me, and me and my husband could not quit laughing in disbelief," she said.
"I have been joking that every time I step outside somehow I find more animals to rescue. I secretly love it."
The initial video, which has 1.3 million views and counting, also helped the kitten find a new home by getting the word out!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@coastal.cowgirl