"High energy" rescue dog turns out to be a lazy pooch to the delight of TikTok!

Brisbane, Australia - When Becca Sims rescued Pippa the dog from the shelter, workers said that the animal was very high energy. As a viral TikTok video shows, however, the rescuers was obviously mistaken!

This supposedly high-energy rescue dog delights TikTok by being lazy. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@beccasimx

The shelter staff was worried that Pippa, who spent the first eight months of her life on the streets, would be a bit of a troublemaker after her adoption.

Per her owner's TikTok video, they said Pippa had a lot of energy and was probably not suited for apartment living!

Nevertheless, Sims took the risk and brought the sweet dog home with her.

Lucky for the new pet owner, the rescued pooch proved to be a lot less energetic than advertised!

As a now-viral TikTok video shows, Sims and her partner have to coerce the big dog out of bed to go out for her nightly walk.

In the caption, Sims writes that it "feels like I have a toddler."