Hilarity ensues after woman gets a second dog: "you just end up getting judged twice as much"

Vancouver Island, Canada - Golden Retriever dogs Pacha and Bucket have been putting a strain on Instagram users' laughter muscles (and their owner's nerves) for some time now!

Dogs Bucket and Pacha don't always make things easy for their owner. © Screenshot/Instagram/@goldengirlpacha

The Canadian had imagined things a little differently with the two dogs, as she reveals in a new viral hit.

In the video from early December, the woman explains that she had wanted to provide her Golden Retriever Pacha with a playmate!

"Deciding to get a 2nd dog so they can keep each other entertained," reads the video's onscreen text before it changes to the words, "but now you just have two little weirdos who stare at you all day."

The aim was for the pets to entertain each other so that they wouldn't get bored so quickly, but the reality – at least in the video – is very different.

The pet owner explains this using a simple example, for which she digs out archive footage. In the first scene, a yummy grilled cheese sandwich is lying on the table.

The camera then pans to the left, where Pacha is sitting, begging her owner for a bite with a de luxe sad puppy dog look.

Same place, same perspective – the camera pans from the delicious food to the left again, but this time both golden retrievers are sitting next to their mama, begging her for food with their sad doggy eyes.

"When you think you're giving yourself more free time, but you just end up getting judged twice as much," the owner wrote in the video's caption.