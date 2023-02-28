Husky gets his forever home after a family drives over 1,000 miles to rescue him

Seattle, Washington - Just like that Vanessa Calton song, this dog 's crooked smile grabbed the Lankston family by their heart strings – so much so that they drove all the way from Washington to California to rescue the handsome husky!

This is the lucky husky that Sherry drove over 1,000 miles to adopt. © Screenschot/Facebook/Sherry Lankston

When Sherry Lankston saw a picture of Harvey the husky, she fell in love.

The doggo went up for adoption at the San Diego County Department of Animal Services on February 10, and the animal shelter shared adorable pics of the dog.

She told, CBS 8 San Diego, "I saw that silly grin and knew we had to meet him."

Sherry decided to combine a long overdue visit to her Cali friends with an animal adoption mission, saying: "It's been a few years since we could visit our friends and favorite places in San Diego, so why not? Roadtrip."

The mom packed up her sons, who were on winter break, and set out to go get Harvey, who was more than 1,300 miles away from her home in Seattle, Washington.