Husky gets his forever home after a family drives over 1,000 miles to rescue him
Seattle, Washington - Just like that Vanessa Calton song, this dog's crooked smile grabbed the Lankston family by their heart strings – so much so that they drove all the way from Washington to California to rescue the handsome husky!
When Sherry Lankston saw a picture of Harvey the husky, she fell in love.
The doggo went up for adoption at the San Diego County Department of Animal Services on February 10, and the animal shelter shared adorable pics of the dog.
She told, CBS 8 San Diego, "I saw that silly grin and knew we had to meet him."
Sherry decided to combine a long overdue visit to her Cali friends with an animal adoption mission, saying: "It's been a few years since we could visit our friends and favorite places in San Diego, so why not? Roadtrip."
The mom packed up her sons, who were on winter break, and set out to go get Harvey, who was more than 1,300 miles away from her home in Seattle, Washington.
This family went on an adventure for this doggo!
Harvey the husky adopted into a loving family
Sherry documented the family 1,300 mile road trips along the West Coast on Facebook, using the hashtag #harveythehusky.
When the Lankstons finally arrived in San Diego, they were thrilled to meet Harvey. Sherry said she immediately fell for the dog with the endearing smile.
They stayed in northern California before embarking on the long trip back home with a new family member on board.
On Facebook, many praised the Lankstons' adoption adventure. "This is truly a loving family, I'm sure it was worth the long drive," wrote one user.
"God bless this family for making this long journey to get such a beautiful husky who deserves a loving home and family," commented another.
