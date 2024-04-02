Husky dog's reaction to his very own igloo is beyond adorable!
Oregon - Wiley the dog was injured all winter, so he hardly got a chance to play in the snow. As a consolation, the Husky got a custom doggy-sized igloo!
"My husky Wiley has been injured the entire winter, so he hasn't been able to do much," Wiley's owner Sally Compton told Newsweek.
Since the dog breed is well-adapted to the outdoors and cold weather, Sally decided to create a natural – yet comfortable – recreational space for her pet.
Using large shovels and lots of snow, she and her husband built a small igloo for Wiley and recorded the creation on their TikTok channel.
In the viral video, you can see how the Husky reacts with pure joy to the ice kennel and immediately makes himself comfortable inside of it!
Over 4 million users watched the heartwarming story on TikTok while the post was liked by 529,500 users and counting!
TikTok users impressed by Wiley the Husky dog's spiffy new digs!
"You made his entire year!" one commenter exclaimed as another wrote, "Did you just create a core memory for your dog?! That’s pretty awesome! I know every husky is jealous!"
Huskies originally come from Siberia. They are bred as working dogs for pulling sleds in the snow and as companion dogs. The breed is characterized by its thick, double coat and triangular ears. They also have striking blue or multi-coloured eyes.
Husky dogs are known for their gentle and friendly temperament and are considered playful, intelligent, and energetic!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@pnwsally