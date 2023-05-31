Husky pup with late-night arrival stuns animal shelter staff with secret skill
Tuscumbia, Alabama - All the employees of the Colbert County Animal Shelter in Tuscumbia were speechless after they inspected the "work" of a Husky name Titan.
The dog had been dropped off at the animal shelter just one hour before closing time. Upon the four-legged friend's arrival, the staff got him settled in and comfortable before leaving for the night, looking forward to getting to know the pup in the morning.
In a recent interview with The Dodo, shelter manager Charles Corey Speegle dished that the Husky named Titan had not only freed himself from his kennel the second everyone else left, but also two other dogs at the shelter.
The next morning, Speegle said Titan was beaming with joy as they walked in.
"He was sitting at the door, waiting to show us how good he did," Speegle explained, alluding to the dog's secret puppy party with the other two dogs.
"[He] destroyed the office computer, tore down blinds, peed on paperwork, cleared off all the counters, chewed up garbage and paperwork, etc.," Speegle added.
Husky Titan's puppy party mess takes social media by stoem
The shelter shared a Facebook post documenting the chaos, posting numerous pictures for everyone to see just what Titan and his accomplices had done.Oddly enough, this "warning" about Titan attracted a new owner for the rambunctious pup. "Who would think such a cute and fluffy little animal could cause so much havoc/chaos," said Titan's new owner Christopher Davis in a GoFundMe post for a fundraiser that has since ended.
"I saw him and INSTANTLY fell in love with the doggy in the window and just had to adopt him," the proud dog owner further proclaimed.
Huskies: you've got to love them!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Colbert County Animal Shelter