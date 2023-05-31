Husky pup with late-night arrival stuns animal shelter staff with secret skill

Tuscumbia, Alabama - All the employees of the Colbert County Animal Shelter in Tuscumbia were speechless after they inspected the "work" of a Husky name Titan.

Husky Titan may look innocent, but the dog stunned animal shelter staff after freeing two dogs. © Screenshot/Facebook/Colbert County Animal Shelter

The dog had been dropped off at the animal shelter just one hour before closing time. Upon the four-legged friend's arrival, the staff got him settled in and comfortable before leaving for the night, looking forward to getting to know the pup in the morning.

In a recent interview with The Dodo, shelter manager Charles Corey Speegle dished that the Husky named Titan had not only freed himself from his kennel the second everyone else left, but also two other dogs at the shelter.

The next morning, Speegle said Titan was beaming with joy as they walked in.

"He was sitting at the door, waiting to show us how good he did," Speegle explained, alluding to the dog's secret puppy party with the other two dogs.

"[He] destroyed the office computer, tore down blinds, peed on paperwork, cleared off all the counters, chewed up garbage and paperwork, etc.," Speegle added.