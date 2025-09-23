Little boy kidnaps neighbor's dog for "petting zoo" business scheme: "Better than a lemonade stand!"
Florida - A young boy surprised this pet owner with an ingenious business idea – he organized a "petting zoo" with his neighbor's dog. One problem, though... he forgot to tell him first!
Monte set off in search of his dog Dorka, who had seemingly gone missing, as a viral video shows.
The man drove through the streets of his neighborhood in search of the pup, and actually spotted his dog!
From his car, he saw a kind of stall set up on the side of the road, with a small enclosure next to it in which Dorka stood panting.
When Monte approached the boy who owned the stall, the beaming kiddo asked for a dollar for his self-made petting zoo, after which the four-legged friend was allowed to be pet by his owner – for a small fee, of course.
However, the "kidnapping" was only half as bad, as Monte told Newsweek that the dog thief was actually Monte's nephew.
Instagram users think young dog-napper is a business prodigy
Commenters were sure that the brazen little boy had a bright future ahead of him with such ingenious business acumen!
"i believe that kid and your dog have business agreement," laughed one user as another said, "The dog was like: Don't worry dad when I finish my shift I go home."
"Better than a lemonade stand," offered a third.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dorka_bel