Lonely dog abandoned on a trash heap breaks rescuer's heart

Dog rescuer Suzette Hall's heart broke when she discovered a lonely dog in the alleyway garbage. The poor pooch beat up and needed love.

By Svea Nieberg

Laguna Hills, California - Dog rescuer Suzette Hall's heart broke when she discovered a lonely dog tossed away like literal garbage.

The lonely dog was sitting on an old couch in a dark alley.
The lonely dog was sitting on an old couch in a dark alley.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

"Beaten, abused, used for breeding and then left behind, I'm so emotional as I write this post," Hall wrote on Facebook.

"She screams in fear, God only knows what she has really been through," the dog rescuer added.

In addition to these heartbreaking words, Hall shared a few pictures and videos that show a terrified dog cowering alone on what looks like the discarded backseat of a car.

Dog with severe PTSD makes remarkable transformation!
Dogs Dog with severe PTSD makes remarkable transformation!

"She has scars, open cuts and swollen eyes," Hall continued. "But she still wants love."

The animal lover was happy to oblige. She immediately grabbed a portable cage from her car and tried to catch the pooch.

The poor hound "was scared of everything. Even the leash made her scream."

Hall refused to give up and her efforts paid off.

"It wasn't easy, but we eventually got her safe. Safe from that nightmare."

This dog's nightmare is over!

This dog fell asleep in the rescuer's trap.
This dog fell asleep in the rescuer's trap.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

Hall said the rescued dog was initially more exhausted than anything.

"Sweet baby girl couldn’t keep her eyes open and fell asleep with her head against the trap all the way to my vet."

In the end, though, this should be the beginning of a new, far happier chapter.

Missing dog found alive after spending a week in extreme cold
Dogs Missing dog found alive after spending a week in extreme cold

"She never had to go back to deep alley or the nightmares when she slept on that dirty couch," Hall insisted.

She is now collecting donations to help get the pooch back on its feet, as well as helping to find a loving family for a dog that deserves it.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

More on Dogs: