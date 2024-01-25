Lonely dog abandoned on a trash heap breaks rescuer's heart

Laguna Hills, California - Dog rescuer Suzette Hall's heart broke when she discovered a lonely dog tossed away like literal garbage.

The lonely dog was sitting on an old couch in a dark alley. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

"Beaten, abused, used for breeding and then left behind, I'm so emotional as I write this post," Hall wrote on Facebook.

"She screams in fear, God only knows what she has really been through," the dog rescuer added.

In addition to these heartbreaking words, Hall shared a few pictures and videos that show a terrified dog cowering alone on what looks like the discarded backseat of a car.

"She has scars, open cuts and swollen eyes," Hall continued. "But she still wants love."

The animal lover was happy to oblige. She immediately grabbed a portable cage from her car and tried to catch the pooch.

The poor hound "was scared of everything. Even the leash made her scream."

Hall refused to give up and her efforts paid off.

"It wasn't easy, but we eventually got her safe. Safe from that nightmare."