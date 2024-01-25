Lonely dog abandoned on a trash heap breaks rescuer's heart
Laguna Hills, California - Dog rescuer Suzette Hall's heart broke when she discovered a lonely dog tossed away like literal garbage.
"Beaten, abused, used for breeding and then left behind, I'm so emotional as I write this post," Hall wrote on Facebook.
"She screams in fear, God only knows what she has really been through," the dog rescuer added.
In addition to these heartbreaking words, Hall shared a few pictures and videos that show a terrified dog cowering alone on what looks like the discarded backseat of a car.
"She has scars, open cuts and swollen eyes," Hall continued. "But she still wants love."
The animal lover was happy to oblige. She immediately grabbed a portable cage from her car and tried to catch the pooch.
The poor hound "was scared of everything. Even the leash made her scream."
Hall refused to give up and her efforts paid off.
"It wasn't easy, but we eventually got her safe. Safe from that nightmare."
This dog's nightmare is over!
Hall said the rescued dog was initially more exhausted than anything.
"Sweet baby girl couldn’t keep her eyes open and fell asleep with her head against the trap all the way to my vet."
In the end, though, this should be the beginning of a new, far happier chapter.
"She never had to go back to deep alley or the nightmares when she slept on that dirty couch," Hall insisted.
She is now collecting donations to help get the pooch back on its feet, as well as helping to find a loving family for a dog that deserves it.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall