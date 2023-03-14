Long Beach lifeguard saves dog from getting lost at sea in heroic rescue

Long Beach, California - A small white dog had to be rescued by a brave lifeguard after the ocean tide nearly swept the pooch away!

A brave lifeguard in Long Beach paddled out to save a small white dog that was swept away by the ocean tide! © Collage: Screenshots / Facebook / Long Beach Fire Department

According to a statement from the Long Beach Fire Department, lifeguards in the area were called on Saturday regarding a loose dog running around the parking lot at Junipero Beach.

As lifeguards arrived at the scene, they spotted the white pup darting out into the Pacific Ocean.

Fortunately, one of the lifeguards took notice and bravely paddled out on his rescue board to catch the small dog before it reached the swim line.

In a video shared by the fire department, viewers can see the lifeguard in a red wetsuit with the shivering white pooch resting right under his chin as he paddles them both back to safety on his rescue board.

The water was rather chilly that day, with water temperatures reportedly clocking in around 54 degrees.

Following the guard's heroic rescue, animal services were called, and they temporarily took the dog into custody until the cute canine's owner could be located.