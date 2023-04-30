Long-lost dog has touching reunion with its out-of-state family

Austin, Texas - Last year, a neighbor told a family in Austin that their dog Juicee had died. Soon after, the family moved to Miami, and the sad story seemed to have reached its final conclusion. But about a year later, there was a twist that took everyone's breath away!

Dog Juicee (r) completely rocked her owner's world with just one phone call. © Collage: Facebook/Screenshot/Austin Animal Center

One of the family members was still in an Austin Facebook group that also posts photos of shelter dogs, and then it happened: Juicee showed up in a series of pictures with numerous other dogs!

“Juicee was in great condition when she was first brought in,” Kelsey Cler, the marketing and communications manager for Austin Animal Center, told The Dodo.

"She was hesitant with strangers and showed some touch sensitivity. Her kennel presence wasn’t great, which contributed to her long stay."

The canine has been at the shelter since June 2022, and because she was not chipped or wearing an identification tag, she was believed to be a stray.

