Long-lost dog rescued in amazing circumstances thanks to determined hikers

Golden, Colorado - If it wasn't for two dedicated hikers, this injured dog might have stayed lost in the mountains of Meyers Ranch Park forever.

This poor pooch was carried down a mountain after two hikers found her lost in the woods. © Screenshot/Twitter/@jeffcosheriffco

According to a post by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the two good Samaritans luckily stumbled across the poor pooch in the Colorado mountains.

They tried to befriend the animal and carry her down the mountain, but their rescue attempt went sideways.

The dog had been living in the wild and was frightened by the hikers, one of whom ended up copping a bite.

Luckily, the hikers refused to let the scared dog's reaction deter them from their mission. They decided to call the sheriff's office for help.

One stayed with put, while the other came down for medical help and showed the rescuers where to go.