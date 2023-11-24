Long-lost dog rescued in amazing circumstances thanks to determined hikers

If it wasn't for two dedicated hikers, an injured dog who had been lost for months might have disappeared in the mountains of Meyers Ranch Park forever.

By Marcus Scholz

This poor pooch was carried down a mountain after two hikers found her lost in the woods.
© Screenshot/Twitter/@jeffcosheriffco

According to a post by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the two good Samaritans luckily stumbled across the poor pooch in the Colorado mountains.

They tried to befriend the animal and carry her down the mountain, but their rescue attempt went sideways.

The dog had been living in the wild and was frightened by the hikers, one of whom ended up copping a bite.

Luckily, the hikers refused to let the scared dog's reaction deter them from their mission. They decided to call the sheriff's office for help.

One stayed with put, while the other came down for medical help and showed the rescuers where to go.

Exhausted, the dog lay in her blanket.
© Screenshot/X/@jeffcosheriffco

Police recognized the lost dog from a missing dog sign

Luckily for Nova, rangers recognized her from a lost dog poster!
Luckily for Nova, rangers recognized her from a lost dog poster!  © Screenshot/X/@jeffcosheriffco

When rangers made it to the scene, one recognized the black, white, and brown canine.

"As luck would have it, a ranger remembered a lost dog poster posted in the park over a month ago. #JCSO Animal Control called the owner to arrange a meet-up at the trailhead."

Jefferson County rangers and animal control officers carried the injured Nova down the mountain to be reunited with her owner. She'd been missing for two whole months, and may need surgery for a broken leg.

All in all, though, she is one lucky pooch!

Cover photo: Screenshot/Twitter/@jeffcosheriffco

