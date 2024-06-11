Lost dog and owner reunited after two years – and there's not a dry eye in the house

Fort Wayne, Indiana - When Loki the dog went missing two years ago, his owner Samantha was heartbroken. But then the unbelievable happened!

Samantha and Loki the dog were over the moon to see each other again. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control

All searches for Loki the Pit Bull were unsuccessful – until now!



Someone recently found the pup and brought him to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC).

"It is like music to our ears when we hear our microchip scanner beep..Loki had a chip!" the organization wrote on its Facebook page.

The FWACC immediately contacted the owner of the lost dog.

"We were able to contact his owner and that is when we found out she had been missing him for almost 2 years and could not contain her excitement that we had her baby!" they said.

In the accompanying video clip, it is clear to see that the feeling was absolutely mutual.

