Lost dog and owner reunited after two years – and there's not a dry eye in the house
Fort Wayne, Indiana - When Loki the dog went missing two years ago, his owner Samantha was heartbroken. But then the unbelievable happened!
All searches for Loki the Pit Bull were unsuccessful – until now!
Someone recently found the pup and brought him to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC).
"It is like music to our ears when we hear our microchip scanner beep..Loki had a chip!" the organization wrote on its Facebook page.
The FWACC immediately contacted the owner of the lost dog.
"We were able to contact his owner and that is when we found out she had been missing him for almost 2 years and could not contain her excitement that we had her baby!" they said.
In the accompanying video clip, it is clear to see that the feeling was absolutely mutual.
Animal control officers left "tearing up" over "beautiful moment" of dog reunion
"[It] goes to show that [dogs] don’t forget." Delaney Atkinson from the FWACC told The Dodo.
"Everyone was watching this beautiful moment, and everyone was tearing up… just seeing the emotion from both Loki and Samantha was just very amazing and heartwarming."
Welcome home, Loki!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control