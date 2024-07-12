Lost dog who jumped out of window gets happy ending in amazing stroke of luck!
Irvine, California - This animal rescuer didn't have to go very far to do her good deed of the day – a lost and terrified dog turned up on close to her own home, looking for help.
"This poor guy was so scared," Suzette Hall wrote on Facebook in a post about Lucky the dog's not-so-lucky day. On July 4, this little blond pooch jumped out of his home's window and ran.
"He traveled over four miles away from home. His owners were panicking," Hall said.
Hall calls what happened next a miracle, saying: "I get chills when I think about it."
Lucky ended up right in front of the house of Hall's friend.
"What are the odds of him ending up 4 miles away and in front of Genavie’s house?" she wrote.
This pooch couldn't have picked a better spot to run to!
Happy tears flow!
Once Hall got her hands on Lucky, she took to social media to spread the word. Fortunately, the canine's owners were also scouring the internet for signs of their beloved four-legged friend, and the two connected quickly through TikTok.
"I told Lucky we found your daddy," Hall reported proudly. "Got him in my van Lucky looking out the window the whole way there."
"When Lucky reunited with his owner there were tears, according to Hall. "Lucky and his owner were crying, I was crying," she wrote enthusiastically.
It's rare for a lost dog to stumble into exactly the right place, but Lucky did his name justice after a scary adventure!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall