Lost dog who jumped out of window gets happy ending in amazing stroke of luck!

Irvine, California - This animal rescuer didn't have to go very far to do her good deed of the day – a lost and terrified dog turned up on close to her own home, looking for help.

After panicking and running away, this dog ended up in a rescuer's front yard! © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

"This poor guy was so scared," Suzette Hall wrote on Facebook in a post about Lucky the dog's not-so-lucky day. On July 4, this little blond pooch jumped out of his home's window and ran.

"He traveled over four miles away from home. His owners were panicking," Hall said.

Hall calls what happened next a miracle, saying: "I get chills when I think about it."

Lucky ended up right in front of the house of Hall's friend.

"What are the odds of him ending up 4 miles away and in front of Genavie’s house?" she wrote.

This pooch couldn't have picked a better spot to run to!