Loving dog makes shocking transformation after horrifying ordeal
Pennsylvania - Together with 16 other dogs, Coda was rescued from a terrible home. The Pennsylvania SPCA was horrified at how he and his fellow dogs looked, soon noticing that Coda stood out among the rest for his indomitable spirit.
"The dogs, who should have had beautiful, fluffy white coats, were instead nearly hairless with crusted scabs and open wounds," wrote the animal rights activists in a Facebook post detailing the rescue operation.
But Coda, unlike the others, was much more trusting.
"He loved being around people. It was as if he knew we were there to help," a spokesperson for the SPCA told The Dodo.
"After everything he had been through, he remained so forgiving and resilient."
At the time, in May of this year, Coda looked truly horrible with his fur only vaguely recognizable, especially on his backside.
It wasn't just his skin that was visible, but many smaller and larger wounds. The malnourished dog's despondent facial expression said more than a thousand words.
The way he looks now is all the more unimaginable!
Pennsylvania SPCA posts Coda the dog's transformation on Facebook
Veterinarians drew up a nutrition plan for Coda, and he was given medicinal baths several times a week. After this, his coat actually grew back relatively quickly.
But what was still missing from his happiness was a new home.
Because he was so trusting, it wasn't long before Coda could be placed!
He had to give up his name, however. Today, the furry friend is called Bo.
"[H]e's the best dog ever," his new owner told the Pennsylvania SPCA.
"I’ve never met a more affectionate dog — all he wants is love. He wants to be friends with every person and every dog he meets," she added.
"As he left with his new family, you would never be able to tell that he had experienced such suffering. He was truly happy," the SPCA spokesperson told The Dodo.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Pennsylvania SPCA