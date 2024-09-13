Loving dog makes shocking transformation after horrifying ordeal

Pennsylvania - Together with 16 other dogs , Coda was rescued from a terrible home. The Pennsylvania SPCA was horrified at how he and his fellow dogs looked, soon noticing that Coda stood out among the rest for his indomitable spirit.

Coda the dog looked like he was in extremely bad shape when rescuers first found him. © Screenshot/Facebook/Pennsylvania SPCA

"The dogs, who should have had beautiful, fluffy white coats, were instead nearly hairless with crusted scabs and open wounds," wrote the animal rights activists in a Facebook post detailing the rescue operation.

But Coda, unlike the others, was much more trusting.

"He loved being around people. It was as if he knew we were there to help," a spokesperson for the SPCA told The Dodo.

"After everything he had been through, he remained so forgiving and resilient."

At the time, in May of this year, Coda looked truly horrible with his fur only vaguely recognizable, especially on his backside.

It wasn't just his skin that was visible, but many smaller and larger wounds. The malnourished dog's despondent facial expression said more than a thousand words.

The way he looks now is all the more unimaginable!