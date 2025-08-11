Mama dog has stunning reaction to reunion with sick puppy

Georgia - Mama dog Jenna gave birth to her third litter, but then a frightening incident occurred that put one puppy in serious danger.

Mama dog Jenna gave birth to her third litter, but then a frightening incident occurred. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kittytheshiloh

One puppy did not have an easy start in life, as a viral video explains.

Little Eros was suffering from a severe illness and had extreme difficulty swallowing.

The vets diagnosed her with an insidious achalasia and gave the cute ball of fur only a few more days, recommending that she be put to sleep.

Dog owner Heather Bethune told the little one's touching story to Newsweek.

Because the other vets didn't want to give the little animal another chance, Heather turned to a specialist for rare dog diseases, and Eros was taken to the animal hospital.

These specialists "saved the day," says Heather, but Jenna was separated from her puppy for six agonizingly long days. It was a difficult time for the four-year-old dog.

"Jenna was anxious at first, searching relentlessly day and night, only consoled by her puppy's scent on stuffed animals," reported Heather.

"As time went on, she began to give up hope and became increasingly depressed," the dog owner observed with a heavy heart.