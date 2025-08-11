Mama dog has stunning reaction to reunion with sick puppy
Georgia - Mama dog Jenna gave birth to her third litter, but then a frightening incident occurred that put one puppy in serious danger.
One puppy did not have an easy start in life, as a viral video explains.
Little Eros was suffering from a severe illness and had extreme difficulty swallowing.
The vets diagnosed her with an insidious achalasia and gave the cute ball of fur only a few more days, recommending that she be put to sleep.
Dog owner Heather Bethune told the little one's touching story to Newsweek.
Because the other vets didn't want to give the little animal another chance, Heather turned to a specialist for rare dog diseases, and Eros was taken to the animal hospital.
These specialists "saved the day," says Heather, but Jenna was separated from her puppy for six agonizingly long days. It was a difficult time for the four-year-old dog.
"Jenna was anxious at first, searching relentlessly day and night, only consoled by her puppy's scent on stuffed animals," reported Heather.
"As time went on, she began to give up hope and became increasingly depressed," the dog owner observed with a heavy heart.
Mother dog takes great care of her recovering puppy
But there was a happy ending!
The vet was able to help Eros; she survived the difficult operation, and Jenna was able to hold her puppy in her paws again.
When the caring dog saw her little one again, it was a moment of pure happiness.
After the humans had given her permission, she went over to Eros and licked the little one tenderly.
Her eyes seemed to light up.
Jenna and male dog Mojo had six puppies at the end of June, but the little ones were born a week too early. Tragically, only Eros survived; the other puppies did not.
Euthanizing them was out of the question for Heather, who considers dogs to be family.
All the stops were pulled out, and Eros was given a feeding tube, among other things.
"She was in an oxygen tent with IV fluids and tube feeding, as well as powerful antibiotics," the dog owner explained.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kittytheshiloh