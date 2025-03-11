Man is puzzled when he comes home to find his dog doing whatever this is

New York, New York - A dog owner returned home after only an hour's absence. But instead of being greeted warmly by his Labrador Magnus, the man was presented with a completely different picture...

A dog owner returned home after only an hour's absence. But instead of being greeted warmly by his Labrador Magnus, the man was presented with a completely different picture... © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@magnusthetherapydog

The viral video begins at Brian Benson's front door. When he returns to his home, he recognizes his dog from a distance.

But somehow the way the Labrador is sitting on the soda looks strange.

Benson slowly creeps up on the pooch to get a closer look.

When he stands in front of his four-legged friend, the pup's eyes are half open – and his mouth is open, too.

Despite his eyes being open, Magnus seems to be so deeply asleep that he doesn't notice his master come in.

"What would you do if you found this?" he asked in the post's caption.