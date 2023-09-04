Message about dog intelligence leaves many pet owners emotional on TikTok

Denver, Colorado - One TikTok user's viral message about being frustrated with his pet got dog owners emotional about how they respond to their furry friend's troubles.

This TikToker was on a mission to remind dog owners to be patient with their pets. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maligator.novah

While some may think dogs are intentionally getting themselves into trouble, as one TikToker pointed out, if you look at a dog's intelligence from a different perspective, you may not be as upset with your pooch when they do something bad.

The viral TikTok clip shows Novah, a two-year-old Belgian Shepherd, sitting in front of her owner, looking confused.

The subtitles say: "Whenever you're feeling frustrated with your dog. Just remember that the average dog has the IQ of a 2-year-old human,"

TikTokers were all about this subtle message. More than 500,000 TikTok users liked the clip, and thousands have commented since it was posted last month.