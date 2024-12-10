Mysterious one-eyed spherical creature shocks the internet – what is this?

Is it a dog , cat, or creature as yet undiscovered? While this looks like a critter from another planet, behind the one-eyed spherical creature in the photo is a cute little animal that doesn't look quite so strange.

Is it a dog, cat, or creature as yet undiscovered? © Screenshot/reddit/vincidelaunc

When Reddit user vincidelaunc posted some photos on Reddit a few weeks ago, it caused quite a bit of bewilderment and a flood of comments.

"That first pic has to be the single cutest sleep paralysis demon I’ve ever seen," joked one commenter as another said, "If you stare at the abyss brief enough, the abyss will stare back at you!"

"What a little freak I love her," gushed a third.

Some even mistook the creature for a Beholder from Dungeons & Dragons.

However, the name of the Reddit thread – r/Cryptiddogs – revealed what it really was... a dog!

To be more precise, the fluffiest Pomeranian in all the land.

"I was told to post my brother's floof here," the original poster wrote.

"She really looks like that 24/7 from my height."