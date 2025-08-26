National Dog Day: Golden Retriever blames toy duck for potty accident in hysterical video!

San Diego, California - Can dogs feel guilty? This TikTok clip might make even some animal experts wonder!

Golden Retriever Cali not only did her business on the carpet, but she even placed a stuffed duck next to the scene of the crime!

Is the furry friend with the fluffy toy trying to cover up her mishap? Cali's extremely guilty look speaks for itself.

In an "interrogation" with her owner, she hid almost completely behind a wall.

Rick McCandless captured the scene in which he and his dog search for the "culprit" in the video.

"When your dog poops on the carpet and puts duck next to it to try and fool us!" writes the Californian in the onscreen text of the viral hit.

A look at the comments shows that the poor dog's reaction is touching many people's hearts, which is probably why quite a few people joke that the duck is clearly the true culprit after all.