Neglected dogs are completely unrecognizable after rescue!
Guadalajara, Mexico - Two dogs are unrecognizable after they were rescued from a concrete roof, where they lived in poor conditions for over two years.
After spending more than two years chained to the roof, the dogs' fur was so matted and dirty that you could hardly recognize them underneath.
Per The Dodo, a neighbor noticed the neglected dogs living on the concrete roof and finally notified the Environmental Protection Office of Mexico.
From there, animal welfare workers swooped in to help and immediately brought them to the groomers, who removed the layers of dirt and severely matted fur.
The procedure took four long hours, but the sweet dogs, who were estimated to be about seven years old when they were rescued, emerged with a whole new look!
Through the animal welfare organization West Coast Paws, one of the dogs quickly found a new home in Montreal, Canada, where he now romps in a garden with the second furry friend in his new family.
Unfortunately, the second rescued dog, Terry, was not so lucky and had to wait for adoption requests for many months at a Mexican shelter.
Rescue dog struggles to find a loving home
Unfortunately, the dog's older age played a role in the struggle to find him a forever home.
Thankfully, the now-fluffy Terry got lots of love at the shelter and was treated well, but it took a full seven months for Canadian couple Lee and Danny to find him.
"We gravitated toward Terry, partly because they were having trouble adopting him out," Lee explained. "There was just something about him that sort of touched my heart."
Seeing Terry's transformation from neglected and matted to happy and healthy encouraged the couple to choose him.
"I figured I could give him a good life," Lee recounted, and the couple had no qualms about Terry's older age.
Now all that was left was to get Terry to the couple in Canada!
Two volunteers were able to fly with him and two other dogs from Mexico City to Seattle, where Lee and Danny were able to meet the newest member of their family.
Terry gets a happy ending - and a new name!
The couple gave Terry a new name, christening him Teddy because of his fluffy white fur.
The dog took to Lee and Danny immediately, and it's clear how comfortable the furry friend has gotten in his new home.
"He's very social, very outgoing, and totally curious," Danny said.
"We're just really happy that Teddy can spend the rest of his life as part of ours."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/The Dodo