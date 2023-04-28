Neglected dogs are completely unrecognizable after rescue!

Guadalajara, Mexico - Two dogs are unrecognizable after they were rescued from a concrete roof, where they lived in poor conditions for over two years.

The dogs were in seriously poor condition when they were rescued from a concrete roof in Mexico. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/The Dodo

After spending more than two years chained to the roof, the dogs' fur was so matted and dirty that you could hardly recognize them underneath.

Per The Dodo, a neighbor noticed the neglected dogs living on the concrete roof and finally notified the Environmental Protection Office of Mexico.

From there, animal welfare workers swooped in to help and immediately brought them to the groomers, who removed the layers of dirt and severely matted fur.

The procedure took four long hours, but the sweet dogs, who were estimated to be about seven years old when they were rescued, emerged with a whole new look!

Through the animal welfare organization West Coast Paws, one of the dogs quickly found a new home in Montreal, Canada, where he now romps in a garden with the second furry friend in his new family.

Unfortunately, the second rescued dog, Terry, was not so lucky and had to wait for adoption requests for many months at a Mexican shelter.